Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 21 Written Update: Anurag Promises To Bring Prerna Back

In the January 21 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shivani accused Komolika of kidnapping Prerna. Meanwhile, Anurag got tricked by Ronit who shifted Prerna to yet another car. At the Basu house, Mohini and Nivedita insulted Veena as Viraj came to her defence. Anurag promised Veena he would get Prerna back safely.

Shivani accuses Komolika

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 21 episode began with Ronit telling Komolika on the phone that Anurag will catch him any time as the latter was following him. While on call, Komolika turned and saw Viraj standing at the door. She made up some excuse but he told her that he was there to get medicines for Veena. Komolika assured him that she would send the medicines and asked him not to stress. Just then, Shivani came there and demanded to know if Komolika had arranged Prerna’s kidnapping. But Komolika managed to counter it by putting the blame on Viraj. However, Shivani saw through her lies and said that Viraj was not shrewd. The latter shouted at her, making her leave.

Ronit tricks Anurag and shifts Prerna to another car

Anurag caught up with the goons and asked them why were they racing. But Ronit had cleverly shifted Prerna to Jagga’s car which he was driving then. Anurag accused them of kidnapping Prerna but he could not find her in the tempo. He drove away from there and went to the police station to report Prerna’s kidnapping. The inspector asked him if he suspected anyone, to which he replied in negative as he had acted on Shivani's claims. He had followed the tempo but Prerna was not in it. The inspector concluded that Prerna might have been shifted to another car while Anurag was overtaking the tempo.

Prerna tries the Sita way

On the road, Ronit told his goons that they should hurry up since Prerna might regain her consciousness and start screaming. But Prerna, who had woken up by then, thought to herself that there was no use screaming for help and she needed to leave clues on the way. She kept throwing bits of her jewellery on the road, hoping for Anurag to spot them.

Catfight in the Basu mansion

At the Basu house, Moloy called up the commissioner and told him about Prerna’s kidnapping. The commissioner promised to appoint a special team for the search. Moloy informed everyone what the commissioner said but Mohini got angry. She accused Prerna of ruining their party and asked the Sharma family to leave. A shocked Viraj exclaimed how could Mohini talk like that but Moloy told him, taunting Mohini, that she was a thankless lady. Veena agreed to it but Nivedita countered her saying Mohini was not wrong since the Sharmas always ruined their fun. Moloy shouted at his wife and daughter. He called them shameless and said Anurag might be tensed because of the situation. Veena started crying and Komolika pretended to wipe off her tears.

Jagga is a kind goon

Ronit and the goons reached the address given by Komolika. Prerna wondered where did they bring her and pretended to act unconsciousness. But when the goons came, she asked them to leave her. Jagga said that he would not hurt her but the one who paid them would. Prerna pleaded that she had a baby inside her and Jagga asked the men not to hurt her. Prerna begged them to leave her but her plea fell on deaf ears.

Anurag promises to bring Prerna back

Anurag reached home and said he filed an FIR and apologised for being late. He asked if anyone called for ransom but Veena said no. She expressed her worry for Prerna and her child. Anurag promised her that he would get Prerna and the baby home. He would not be back until he has Prerna with him. Viraj and Shekhar volunteered to go with him. The episode ended here.

