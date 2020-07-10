Samantha Akkineni Shares Steps To Make Own Bio Enzyme In Fun Session

Lately, Samantha Akkineni has been indulging in cooking healthy, growing healthy, and staying healthy. Sharing the importance of good health and organic products, on July 9, Thursday, she took to her Instagram and shared a post on Bio Enzymes. Here, the A Aa actor talked about the significance of bio enzymes and a step to step guide to make bio enzyme at home. Check out the post here -

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni sports a tie-dye t-shirt and jokingly takes a dig at her fashion choices

In this post, Samantha Akkineni can be seen making the bio enzyme in her garden. She shared two pictures and a video preparing the product. While in the first picture, she is holding the jar of her self-made bio enzyme, in the second one, she shared the ingredients' picture. The Ye Maaya Chesave debutant can be seen wearing a casual blue tee paired with denim ripped jeans. Samantha Akkineni learned to make the bio enzyme from her friend Soumya.

Samantha Akkineni's guide to making bio enzyme

Three parts fruits peels or 300 grams One part jaggery or 100grams 10 parts water or 1litre One part yeast (yeast here refers to a previous batch of bioenzyme which helps speed up the fermentation process from 3 months to 1 month). Mix everything in an airtight screw-on lid plastic container and store in a dark corner in your kitchen

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni has the ‘coolest’ reply to an old tweet of Arjun Kapoor

She further added, "The first 10 days, the container needs to be opened every day for a few seconds. Post that every alternate day should suffice. At the end of 3 months/1 month, strain the contents and squeeze out all the extra goodness. The pulp that is left after straining can be blended and used as a concentrated cleaner for tough stains.. It can also be used as a starter for a new batch of bioenzyme."

Talking about the importance of bio enzymes, Samatha Akkineni said that bio enzymes are natural cleaners and can keep the house free from the nasty and toxic chemical cleaners. "Also they are great going down your drain.. Apparently 1 litre of bioenzyme can decontaminate 1000 litres of water.. so you help your environment too", she added.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni reveals 'Oh! Baby' director Nandini Reddy unfriended her; here’s why

Also Read | From Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: Check out top posts of the week by the South actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.