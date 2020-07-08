Samantha Akkineni Sports A Tie-dye T-shirt And Jokingly Takes A Dig At Her Fashion Choices

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been imposed by the government, Samantha Akkineni has been giving fans an insight into her lockdown diaries on social media but in a rather unique way. In addition to her goofy pictures and videos, fans are also obsessing over Akkineni's quirky captions on Instagram. In her recent Instagram post, the Tollywood actor jokingly took a dig at her fashion choices as she sported a tye-die t-shirt.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Has The ‘coolest’ Reply To An Old Tweet Of Arjun Kapoor

Samantha Akkineni is 'really keeping up with the fashion'

The Majili actor Samantha Akkineni has taken over social media with her goofy posts and quirky captions amid lockdown and seems to have taken one for the team as she helps fans keep boredom at bay. Recently, Akkineni took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of herself chilling on the lawn of her home sweet home, sporting a blue tie-dye t-shirt paired with black sweatpants and her hair tied in a ponytail along with her million-dollar smile. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she jokingly took a dig at her fashion choices with a quirky caption and wrote 'she's really keeping up with the fashion'. The full caption of her IG post read,

"When the two people who tell you they have the exact same t shirt as you do are a)a 40 year old man and b) a 4 year old boy 🤦‍♀️.. so niceeeeeeeee😎 I am reallyyyyyy keeping up with the fashion 'It girls’"

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Reveals 'Oh! Baby' Director Nandini Reddy Unfriended Her; Here’s Why

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the Tollywood actor is making full use of her quarantine time to spend quality time with her beloved husband and her 'paww-dorable' four-legged companions. Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya also often have fans swooning over their mushy romance with their social media PDA. In addition to that, the actor has also been giving fans a sneak peek into her home workout routine and has also been putting her culinary skills to test to spend her quarantine time right.

Also Read | From Samantha Akkineni To Pooja Hegde: Check Out Top Posts Of The Week By The South Actors

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the Telugu romance drama Jaanu, alongside Sharwanand, which was directed by filmmaker Dil Raju. She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Akkineni will also collaborate with Manoj Bajpayee for the second season of Prime Video's web-series, The Family Man.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Week Summed Up: Here's What The Actor Has Been Up To

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.