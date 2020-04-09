Sameera Reddy Posts An Adorable Video Of Her Daughter Playing With Her Face Mask; Watch

Although actor Sameera Reddy has taken a break from the silver screen, the diva knows aptly how to entertain her fans through social media. The diva is an active Instagram user and she often keeps sharing videos and pictures of herself with her kids. Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Sameera Reddy has been uploading funny videos of her kids and the recent one is the most adorable.

Sameera Reddy recently shared a video of her daughter who is playing with her face mask. The video is much loved by fans as her daughter looks very adorable. While sharing the post, the diva wrote how she cannot spend her 'beauty time' alone.

Have a look at Sameera Reddy’s daughter’s cute video here:

Sameera Reddy also took to Instagram to share a video of her son while he was painting. The diva further mentioned how painting with her kids helped her unleash her inner child as it brought back a lot of childhood memories.

Here are few other videos of Sameera Reddy on the social media platform, Instagram:

ALSO READ| Sameera Reddy Talks About Postpartum Depression, Says, 'I Felt Very Disconnected'

ALSO READ| Sameera Reddy's Mother-in-law Steals Her Thunder As They Ace 'Flip The Switch' Challenge

ALSO READ| Sameera Reddy Flaunts Her Baby Bump In #TBT, Urges Moms To Love Their Bodies In All Sizes

ALSO READ| Sameera Reddy Speaks About 'deep Anxiety Among Children' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.