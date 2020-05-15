Sameera Reddy Shares Hilarious Video Of Her Daughter Nyra Imitating Rajinikanth's Style

Actress Sameera Reddy might be away from the stardom and silver screen, but she makes sure every day that she is not out of the minds of her fans. Sameera who is spending her quarantine period with her 10-month-old daughter, Nyra is actively sharing several videos of the little munchkin on the Internet. Recently, Sameera teased her fans with yet another video of the little angel on social media where she is trying to imitate South Indian superstar Rajinikanth.

Sameera Reddy shares a hilarious video

Sameera took to her Instagram page and shared a hilarious video of Nyra where she is imitating the style like Rajinikanth wears sunglasses. The adorable clip shows, the little one trying to wear sunglasses along by copying the style of Rajinikanth from his several movies. Fans can see montages of her daughter and several clippings of Rajinikanth and his iconic way of wearing sunglasses. Sameera called er daughter as Baby Thalaivaa and captioned it as Summa pera ketale adhurudhu la” (famous dialogue of Rajinikanth from the film Kala).

Read: Sameera Reddy Opens Up About Not Being Confident About Her Body Back In Her Acting Days

Read: Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde Reveal Who's Messier In #couplechallenge; Watch



Nyra looks cute as a button as she tries to put on the sun-glasses, sporting different styles in the process. Sameera has merged the video of Nyra with that of Rajinikanth’s sunglass flip scenes from movies. And the result is just dripping love and cuteness.

Sometime back, Sameera gave Nyra a haircut and said that she has turned her little one into a "rowdy munchkin". Sameera shared the picture on her Instagram stories with her hair in hand. Along with the photograph, she wrote: "Oh god yes I had to cut her hair myself in this lockdown! Now she looks like a rowdy munchkin!"

Sameera got married in 2014 to a businessman and also has a son named Hans. Sameera also shot for an underwater photoshoot during her pregnancy which went viral on social media.

Read: Sameera Reddy Posts An Adorable Video Of Her Daughter Playing With Her Face Mask; Watch

Read: Sameera Reddy Speaks About 'deep Anxiety Among Children' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.