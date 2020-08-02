Samantha Akkineni Or Mini Mathur: Who Styled The Floral Organza Saree Better?

Popular South actor Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress her fans with amazing fashion statements. Her stunning fashion choices never disappoint the fashion police. On the other hand, Mini Mathur is also a true fashionista who always stuns the audience with her fabulous looks. However, there are many times when celebrities end up donning similar outfits in their own style. In the same way, Samantha Akkineni and Maini Mathur were also spotted in similar saree.

Mini Mathur, the actor/ host wore a Raw Mango saree last year when she attended an award show. While Samantha Akkineni also donned a similar beautiful designer saree at one of the events. The actors, wearing this pink and red organza saree by Raw Mango, looked stunning in it, by styling it in their own unique way. So, let’s check out the look of both these beauties in the apparel-

Who wore Raw Mango floral saree better; Samantha Akkineni or Mini Mathur?

Samantha Akkineni donned this saree for the pre-release event of her film Jaanu. She graced the event in this red and pink floral print saree by Raw Mango. The beautiful actor looked stunning in this gorgeous saree look. For the makeup, Samantha Akkineni opted for mild smokey eye make-up and bright lips.

The simple but elegant look was graced with a bindi and she accessorised it with an eye-grabbing neckpiece which covered her neck properly. Samantha Akkineni rounded off her look with a plunging V-pattered neck-lined and sleeve-less blouse. Take a look at Samantha’s winning look that her fan can't stop talking about-

Mini Mathur also donned a similar saree beautifully pairing it with a sleeveless deep V-neck blouse. She finished her look with minimal makeup and wavy open hair which graced her face. Mini Mathur accessorized her Raw Mango saree look with earrings and a gold layered collar necklace. Mini looked stunning and made for a perfect red carpet appearance by styling her hair in curls. Take a look at Mini Mathur in this stunning saree here-

It is really difficult to decide which diva styled her look better. Both Samatha Akkineni and Mini Mathur seemed to have aced their respective saree look to the T and are giving major fashion goals to their fans.

