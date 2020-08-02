Samantha Akkineni's Career Graph From 'Ye Maaya Chesave' To 'Jaanu'; Read

Samantha Akkineni made her debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in the year 2010. Over the years, her acting skills and unique choices of movies have made her garner a huge fan following. Read ahead to know more about her successful journey in Tollywood.

Samantha Akkineni’s 10 glorious years in Tollywood

Samantha stole the hearts with her debut film YMC, and since then she is known to have had the maximum number of hits. In her career of 10 years, the actor has been part of a wide range of films. She was also seen in mainstream blockbusters like Dookudu and Brindavanam. She also featured in Rajamouli’s big-budget entertainer Eega, and her performance was loved by many.

Another memorable performance of Samantha was in Gautham Menon’s Neethane En Pon Vasantham. The film was later made in many languages including Telugu and Hindi. In all the three remakes, Samantha Akkineni featured as the lead actress, while only the male lead was different in the three versions.

Reportedly, it was difficult for her to play a role that had three unique variations in three different languages, but she pulled them off effortlessly, according to many fans and critics

Another director who was reportedly instrumental in Samantha Akkineni's rising success was Vikram K Kumar. For Vikram’s Manam, Samantha teamed up with her would-be husband Naga Chaitanya, future father-in-law Nagarjuna, and Nageswara Rao.

Apart from this, Samantha Akkineni was a part of many star-studded projects like Attarintiki Daredi, Seethama Vakitlo Srimalle Chettu, Kaththi, and S/O Satyamurthy which reportedly boosted her star value. Accoridng to many critics, Samantha got her first performance-oriented role in Tamil cinema with the film Theri. The film went on to become a blockbuster, and she became a lucky charm for Vijay with two consecutive hits. Later, they also delivered a hattrick with the film named Mersal.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vignesh Shivan will direct the movie. The shooting of this movie is expected to start in August. Fans are waiting to witness Samantha and Nayanthara share the screen space in the film for the very first time.

