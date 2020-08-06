Samir Sharma's death: Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha offer condolences

The sudden demise of popular television actor Samir Sharma has saddened the industry as well as his fans. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on August 5 night. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide and was reportedly found hanging at his residence located at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. Apart from several television stars who are pouring in their condolences for the late TV actor, various Bollywood celebs like Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor mourned the loss.

Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha mourn Samir Sharma's demise

Samir’s Ittefaq co-actor Sonakshi Sinha who played the role of his wife in the film paid tribute with a throwback picture on her Instagram story. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Rest in peace Samir. Gone too soon.” Shraddha Kapoor shared a blank post on her Instagram story with “Sameer Sharma” written on it along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

According to the Malad Police Department, Samir rented the flat in February 2020, weeks before the coronavirus lockdown. The Left-Right Left actor was spotted by his society's watchman who saw the body during his night round and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, police officials believe that he has been dead for a few days. No suicide note from the residence has been recovered as of yet.

Senior Inspector George Fernandez from Malad Police station also said that a case of accidental death has been registered. He added the body has been sent for autopsy. The actor had earlier suffered from a major health issue but recovered and resumed his acting post the recovery.

