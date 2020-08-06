'Hasee Toh Phasee' Cast List: The Full Cast Of Samir Sharma's Bollywood Debut

Hasee Toh Phasee is the film that got Samir Sharma introduced to the Bollywood film industry. Before this, he was a part of a number of TV shows. The actor was recently found dead in his apartment in Malad, Mumbai. As a tribute to the late actor, let's have a look at the cast members of Samir Sharma's debut film, Hasee Toh Phasee. Read more to know about the cast of Hasee Toh Phasee.

Hasee Toh Phasee cast

Sidharth Malhotra

Here Sidharth Malhotra was seen playing the lead role of Nikhil Bharadwaj. This was Sidharth Malhotra’s second film. Some of his most popular movies include Ek Villain and Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Ittefaq, Aiyaary, Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan. Sidharth also won the 'Most Entertaining Actor' in a Romantic Film at the BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Hasee Toh Phasee.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was seen playing the role of Dr Meeta Solanki in this film.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma is a popular actor known for her work primarily in the Hindi and Telugu film industries. She entered the film industry with her 2008 horror film, 1920 that was a hit in terms of box office collection. In Hasee Toh Phasee, Adah is seen playing the role of Karishma Solanki.

Manoj Joshi

Manoj Joshi with an acting career spanning over 20 years, played one of the pivotal roles in the film. He started his acting journey with television series like Chanakya, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Rau, Sangdil, Kabhi Souten Kabhi Saheli, Mura Raska Mai La. He then entered the film industry with 1999 release, Sarfarosh. In Hasee Toh Phasee, Manoj was seen playing the role of Devesh Solanki.

Samir Sharma

Samir Sharma had also been a part of another Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Ittefaq. Samir made his Bollywood debut with this film and portrayed the role of Abhay. He then moved on to do a number of popular television shows including Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Bhootu.

