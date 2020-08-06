Did You Know Samir Sharma Was A Part Of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Ittefaq'?

Popular television actor Samir Sharma has passed away. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his house located in Malad. A number of fans have been sharing posts for the deceased actor as a tribute. Samir was one of the most known stars of the industry who had also expanded to be a part of movies. While his role in Hasee Toh Phasee is well remembered, what most fans don't know is that Samir Sharma was also a part of another famous Sidharth Malhotra film.

Samir Sharma in Sidharth Malhotra's Ittefaq

Samir Sharma was a dedicated actor who had been on the top of his game since he started his career. He has been a part of some popular Bollywood films and has shared the big screen with the most popular actors. But did you know, Samir Sharma was also a part of the famous Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Ittefaq. He was seen playing the character of a lawyer known as Shekhar Sinha in the film. He was playing the role of a murder victim who had been killed by the leading star, Sidharth Malhotra who played the role of Vikram Sethi. Samir did not have a lot of lines in the film but surely got a good amount of screentime with this film.

The film Ittefaq is a 2017 mystery-thriller that has been directed by Abhay Chopra and collectively produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in along with BR Studios and Dharma Productions. The story of the film has been inspired from B.R. Chopra’s 1969 film of the same title. It starred some of the most talented stars of the industry including Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Himansh Kohli and Mandira Bedi. The film was released on November 3, 2017, and it managed to collect around ₹56.26 crores through box office collections. The movie was released in 1100 screens throughout India and it got mixed reviews from the fans as well as the critics.

More about Samir Sharma

Other than the Bollywood project, Samir Sharma was last seen in his 2020 drama television series called Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show was aired on March 18, 2019, on Star Plus and is currently available to watch on Hotstar. This series has been produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions and it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The series stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as the leading stars fo the series. The production of the series was stopped due to the COVID-19 lockdown and it managed to make a comeback on June 26, 2020.

