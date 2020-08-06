Sameer Sharma Posted About Sushant & Mental Health 2 Weeks Before His Own Apparent Suicide

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma, who was found dead in his Malad home on Wednesday, had penned a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput following the latter's death, highlighting the importance of paying attention to one's mental health and the need for the prejudices against mental illnesses to disappear.

Sameer Sharma's cryptic post attempting to decipher Sushant's suicide

Sameer, 44, allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his home located at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5. However, he is suspected to have been dead since before that, as per preliminary inputs.

In the aftermath of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, theories of the late actor being affected with depression and bipolar disorder made its way to the front, until the late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR with the Bihar police, alleging

Rhea Chakraborty's hand in his son's suicide.

The post shared by Sameer Sharma, dated from two weeks ago, came amid times when theories about Sushant's mental health did rounds on social media and some mainstream media. In his post, the late serial actor tried to decipher the reason behind Sushant's death, throwing light on the need for prejudices against mental health to go and to help people suffering from mental health issues.

Sameer Sharma's cryptic post for Sushant

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma found dead

According to Malad Police Department, Sameer Sharma rented the flat in February 2020, weeks before the Coronavirus lockdown. He was allegedly spotted by his society's watchman who saw the body during his night round and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, police believe that he has been dead for a few days. No suicide note from the apartment has been recovered as of yet, as per the latest inputs.

Senior Inspector George Fernandez from Malad Police station said that a case of accidental death has been registered. He added the body has been sent for autopsy. The actor earlier suffered from a major health issue but recovered and resumed his acting post the recovery. More details regarding the actor's death are yet to be ascertained.

Sameer Sharma was currently a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He played the character of Kuhu's father on the show. He is also known for his other roles in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and more.

