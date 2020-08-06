Samir Sharma's Demise: Sneha Wagh 'deeply Shocked' At Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor's Death

Popular television actor, Samir Sharma passed away on the night of August 5, 2020. The tragic news of his demise has shocked the whole television as condolences are pouring in for the late actor's family. His Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii co-star, Sneha Wagh took to her social media account to mourn his demise. Here's what she said.

Sneha Wagh expresses condolences on Samir Sharma's tragic demise

Sneha Wagh took to her Instagram account to mourn the sad demise of Samir Sharma. She expressed her shock at the sudden news of his passing away. She also expressed her sympathy for his family. Take a look:

Sneha Wagh and Samir Sharma had worked together in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The daily soap was famous in its day and even today remains one of the iconic ones. Apart from this, Samir had also worked in other serials like Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, Jyoti, Left Right Left, Kyuki...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and a few more. He had also worked in Bollywood movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Tamasha and Ittefaq. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan also condoled in his death on social media.

Samir Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of his Malad West residence. According to reports of the police, the actor has moved into the rented apartment just before the lockdown. Last night building watchman saw the 44-year-old hanging from his kitchen and alerted the building residents who later called the police.

Mumbai police have reported that he might have been dead for a few days now. They also mentioned that currently the case is registered as 'accidental death'. They also did not find any suicide note. The investigation is in progress and the mortal remains have been sent for an autopsy.

Samir Sharma's last social media post was on Twitter where he asked a question about the universe to Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Janna Levin. The posts are dated May 13, 2020. Take a look at the tweets here:

@neiltyson 1/2 Hi, just wondering, Is it possible that the universe is expanding faster than the speed of light beyond the visible universe and is actually going back in time to the big bang and then expanding back again and thus creating infinite such space time loops.. — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

2/2..with infinite big bangs and infinite universes with our universe being one of the infinite universes present right here along with the others?... speaking crudely... — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

