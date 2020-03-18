Sana Khaan Talks About Sexism & Feminism In Her Post; Is She Slamming Melvin Louis Again?

Sana Khan has been in the news for a long while now after she went public with her breakup with choreographer and dancer, Melvin Louis. Sana Khaan has also called Melvin Louis a 'compulsive liar & 'cheater'. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share a picture in which she talked about feminism and sexism.

Sana Khaan recently shared a picture on her Instagram. She talked about feminism and sexism in the caption. She captioned the picture by saying that, “If you sexist me I will feminist you 🔥 Outfit & earrings @appapop @priajain #sanakhan”.

Sana Khaan looked stunning in the picture. The actor was seen wearing an orange printed mini dress. She accessorised her look with oversized hoop earrings. She let her straight hair loose in the picture. Her fans are speculating that her caption was pointed at her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis as the couple recently split up in an ugly way.

Sana Khaan's Instagram Post

To add to this gorgeous picture, her caption on feminism and sexism is winning the hearts of her fans. The pun on feminism and sexism comes after her very public breakup with Melvin Louis. Sanaa Khaan has not been shying away from talking about her break up with Melvin Louis. The former couple is in the news since a long time now. Both of them have gone public with their accusations against each other. They have been washing their dirty linen in public since their break up. They have at times also resorted to below the belt comments just to prove their point.

On the work front, She will be next seen in a web show titled Special Ops. She has been a part of major films like Jai Ho. She has also appeared on the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

