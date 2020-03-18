The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sana Khaan Talks About Sexism & Feminism In Her Post; Is She Slamming Melvin Louis Again?

Bollywood News

Actor Sana Khaan recently took to her Instagram to share her opinion on Sexism and feminism in the caption of her photo. Read more to see the post.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
sana khaan

Sana Khan has been in the news for a long while now after she went public with her breakup with choreographer and dancer, Melvin Louis. Sana Khaan has also called Melvin Louis a 'compulsive liar & 'cheater'. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share a picture in which she talked about feminism and sexism.

Also Read | Melvin Louis Reacts To Sana Khan's Allegations Claiming He Impregnated An 18-year-old Girl

Sana Khaan recently shared a picture on her Instagram. She talked about feminism and sexism in the caption. She captioned the picture by saying that, “If you sexist me I will feminist you 🔥 Outfit & earrings @appapop @priajain #sanakhan”.

Also Read | Sana Khan Responds To Melvin Louis' Explosive Recording, Says He Wants To 'blackmail' Her

Sana Khaan looked stunning in the picture. The actor was seen wearing an orange printed mini dress. She accessorised her look with oversized hoop earrings. She let her straight hair loose in the picture. Her fans are speculating that her caption was pointed at her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis as the couple recently split up in an ugly way.

Sana Khaan's Instagram Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on

Also Read | Sana Khan Mulls Over Taking Legal Action Against Melvin Louis, Says 'will Think About It'

Also Read | Melvin Louis Shares An Uncensored Audio-clip Blaming Sana Khan Of Mocking His Race

To add to this gorgeous picture, her caption on feminism and sexism is winning the hearts of her fans. The pun on feminism and sexism comes after her very public breakup with Melvin Louis. Sanaa Khaan has not been shying away from talking about her break up with Melvin Louis. The former couple is in the news since a long time now. Both of them have gone public with their accusations against each other. They have been washing their dirty linen in public since their break up. They have at times also resorted to below the belt comments just to prove their point.

On the work front, She will be next seen in a web show titled Special Ops. She has been a part of major films like Jai Ho. She has also appeared on the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA