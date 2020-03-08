Sana Khan Responds To Melvin Louis' Explosive Recording, Says He Wants To 'blackmail' Her

Sana Khan in an explosive interview to an entertainment portal has claimed that her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis has leaked recordings, molested, and drugged girls in the name of work and relationships. When asked if she would take legal action against the choreographer, she stated that it would depend on how much he would 'provoke' her. She went on to reveal that she has been in touch with other women who have been tormented and tortured by Melvin Louis.

Sana Khan responds

Furthermore, she reacted to the recording video posted by Melvin and claimed that he just wants to blackmail her. She said, "This is blackmailing... A lot of people felt that it was a phone conversation that was recorded but it was not. I was there standing right in front of him while I was breaking up with him...It went for two hours because he was still trying to console me and say, 'I love you' and all. He thought he's going to brainwash me but I was in no mood to take that s***"

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis had been together for a year. Their relationship took a shocking turn after Khan accused the latter of infidelity and molestation. The couple broke things off in a very public break up that was all over social media sites.

Their toxic relationship came to light when in an Instagram post, the actress called Melvin Louis a 'compulsive liar & 'cheater' and stated it has taken a lot of courage for her come forward and talk about this as she and others believed in the relationship. "I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will. He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. ", read an excerpt from her post.

The actress even claimed that she had heard about Melvin and his philandering ways from others but chose to ignore it since the latter used to insist on such talk being just false rumours. Confirming that she officially dated him for close to one-year she said, "I ended the relationship. I have come to know that he (Melvin) has already moved on with somebody else."

Melvin runs a dance studio in Mumbai, which is often graced by stars in special appearances. Melvin was also Sana's dance tutor. Sana shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 6. She later appeared in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

