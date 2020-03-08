Sana Khan Mulls Over Taking Legal Action Against Melvin Louis, Says 'will Think About It'

Sana Khan has been making headlines after she went public with her breakup with choreographer and dancer, Melvin Louis. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor spoke about her plans for taking any kind of legal action against Melvin as she has enough evidence of his unconstitutional behaviour. Sana Khan spoke after Melvin released an uncensored audio clip from his conversation with the actor.

The former Bigg Boss contestant started off by revealing that she would take some legal action only if Louis provokes her to that extent. On being prodded further, Sana said that she could think about taking a step now as she is familiar with the laws. She was also emboldened after she was made aware of the plight of other women who have been harassed by Melvin in the past. She went on to claim that women empowerment will be possible only if women stand up for each other and hear their stories.

Earlier last week, actor and model Sana Khan had revealed that her ex-boyfriend dancer Melvin Louis allegedly impregnated an 18-year-old girl. Sana Khan and Melvin Louis were in a serious relationship until the sudden outburst of allegations against the choreographer which have been making the headlines for a few days now. However, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis’ relationship took a shocking turn after Sana accused him of infidelity and molestation.

What's next for Sana Khan?

Sana Khan shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 6. After that, she has appeared in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She will be seen in the thriller series Special Ops along with actors Divya Dutta, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and others. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2020.

