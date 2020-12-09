Sana Khan undergoes COVID test at Srinagar airport after enjoying her vacay in Kashmir

Sana Khan who is in Kashmir these days enjoying some quality time with her husband Anas Sayied, underwent COVID-19 test in Srinagar. Sana took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen giving her swab samples for COVID test. While captioning the post, she wrote, “COVID test #Srinagar, #airport, #Kashmir.”

Sana earlier, shared a short video of her along with her husband, Anas Sayied holidaying in Kashmir. In the video she can be seen talking about the view and then her husband comes into the frame and gives a hilarious comment. The short video that was shared on Sana’s Instagram stories was later shared by Viral Bhayani. Fans also went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. In the video, Sana can be seen sitting outside her hotel room and is seen recording herself telling fans how she loves the view. As soon as she says it, her husband comes out from the room and is seen shivering to tell Sana how cold the weather is. Sana can be seen wearing a black coloured hijab and a silver coat. She completed the look by opting for well-done brows, and minimal makeup.

On November 20, Sana Khan had a low-key wedding with Anas Sayied in a private ceremony in Surat. Two days later Sana had introduced her Gujarat-based husband to fans on Instagram and had posted a series of pictures from their wedding. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah,” Sana had captioned her wedding picture. A couple of months back Sana Khan had hit headlines when she announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry and decided to follow the path laid down by God to serve humanity.

