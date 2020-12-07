Sana Khan Shares An Adorable Video With Husband Holidaying In Kashmir

Wajah Tum Ho actor Sana Khan took to Instagram on Monday, December 07, 2020, to share a short video of her along with her husband, Anas Sayied holidaying in Kashmir. In the video the actor can be seen talking about the view and then her husband comes into the frame and gives a hilarious comment. The short video that was shared on Sana’s Instagram stories was later shared by Viral Bhayani. Fans also went all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

In the video, the actor can be seen sitting outside her hotel room and is seen recording herself telling fans how she loves the view. As soon as she says it her husband comes out from the room and is seen shivering to tell Sana how cold the weather is. Sana can be seen wearing a black coloured hijab and opted for a silver coat. She completed the look by opting for well-done brows, and minimal makeup.

Along with the video, Viral went on to comment on all things nice revealing details about the video. He wrote, “à¤¬à¥‡à¤—à¤® #sanakhan shares a video with hubby Mufti Anaas in beautiful Kashmir”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared on Viral Bhayani’s social media handle, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive several likes and comments. Some of the users revealed how cute the duo looks. While the other went on to comment on about the location. One of the users wrote, “Oh so funny hehehehehhe”. While the other one wrote, “This video is very cute”. Check out a few comments below.

On Tuesday night, Sana Khan took to Instagram and shared a boomerang in which she was her gorgeous wedding dress flaunting. Sana looks stunning in a bright red lehenga. Not to forget the loaded accessories that made her look glam. Sharing a short video, she posted, "blushing bride. #sanakhan #walima #bride #happy #blessed #alhu". Apart from that, the video of Sana Khan on her wedding day went viral on the internet. Sana and her groom were seen walking down the stairs, holding each other's hands. Take a look.

