Shaheer Sheikh To Sana Khan: Celebrity Weddings That Grabbed Headlines This Week

The entire week was a crucial one for the celebs of the television world. News of the weddings of several prominent faces surfaced online, which left fans stunned. A lot had happened throughout the week and hence here we have listed down the celeb weddings that grabbed headlines this week. Take a look:

Shaheer Sheikh marries Ruchikaa Kapoor

Mahabharat star Shaheer Sheikh got hitched with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor a few days ago. However, the couple announced the news officially on Friday, November 27. The couple opted for a court marriage, post which they reportedly flew down to Shaheer’s hometown Jammu. While announcing the news, Shaheer Sheikh wrote on Instagram, “indagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar...Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar”. Ruchikaa too shared a candid photo of the newlyweds and captioned it as, “Off on an adventure called Forever”.

ALSO READ| Shaheer Sheikh's Wedding: Check Out Shaheer And Ruchikaa Kapoor's Romantic Photos Here

Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas

Former actor Sana Khan broke the internet after she made her wedding news official on Instagram. The announcement came just a month after Sana left the showbiz world entirely. In the photo shared by her, Sana can be seen seated alongside husband Mufti Anas, donning an elegant wedding lehenga. Ever since she tied the knot with the Gujarat-based Anas Sayad on November 20, the actor has continued sharing pictures of her nuptials. The intimate wedding was held in Surat and was attended only by close family members and friends.

Loved each other for the sake of Allah

Married each other for the sake of Allah

May Allah keep us united in this Duniya

And reunite us in jannah

ALSO READ| Who Is Mufti Anas? Everything About The Man Who Married Former Actor Sana Khan

Aditya Narayan’s wedding

The pre-wedding festivities of Aditya Narayan’s wedding has created quite a stir amongst fans. The singer and host is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a private ceremony. The pictures of their Tilak ritual has already gone viral on the internet. In the month of November, Aditya Narayan made it public that he is finally getting married to his ‘soulmate’. While sharing the news he also announced that the wedding is about to take place in December.

ALSO READ| Aditya Narayan Posts A Cute Picture With Fiance Shweta Agarwal Ahead Of Their Wedding

We are getting married! ❤️

I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December.

We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private.

Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December

ALSO READ| Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Tilak Ceremony Pictures And Videos Go Viral; Watch

(Promo Image Source: Ruchikaa Kapoor & Sana Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.