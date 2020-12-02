Silk Smitha Birth Anniversary: Do You Know Sana Khan Played Silk In 2013 Film 'Climax'?

It's Silk Smitha's birth anniversary on December 2. She appeared in several films in the South industry and also won many hearts with her peppy dance numbers. She garnered recognition after her role as Silk in the 1979 Tamil film, Vandichakkaram, was well-received by fans. Ever since then, Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla has been known by her stage name, Silk Smitha. On her birth anniversary, here's a look back at the 2013 Malayalam film, Climax, in which former actor Sana Khan played the role of Silk.

Sana Khan played the role of Silk in Climax

Helmed by Anil, Climax stars former actor Sana Khan in the lead role of Silk Smitha, alongside other stars like Nishan, Baburaj, Suresh Krishna and Lakshmi Sharma. Directors K Madhu, Thampi Kannanthanam and Viji Thampy also play pivotal roles in the movie. Produced by P J Thomas under the banner of Nice Movies, Climax chronicles the tale of a young star who aspires to become a superstar. However, in a turn of events, the son of her love interest falls for her, bringing in a twist in the tale. The story of the movie is penned by Antony Eastman.

Silk Smitha's movies

In a career spanning 17 years, Silk played prominent roles in over 450 films. She was a part of many Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi language movies. Some of her films like Layanam, Avasara Police 100, Sakalakala Vallavan, Soorakottai Singakutti, Moondram Pirai were well-received by the audience.

Sana Khan's movies

Sana made special appearances in films like E, Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. She rose to fame after her appearance in the Tamil film, Silambattam was well-received by the audience. Her notable work is in movies like Payanam, Mr. Nookayya, Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga, Gaganam, Jai Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and others. However, on October 8, Khan shared a statement and announced that she has decided to quit showbiz forever.

Sana Khan wrote, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed to the realization that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?".

