Sana Khan To Anushka Sharma: Bollywood Brides Who Set Wedding Fashion Trends

If one talks about the millennial Indian brides, attributes like bold, unconventional and individualism often seem to be attached with them. Many also wish to inculcate all these attributes while styling their wedding lehenga. Here, we have curated the looks of Bollywood brides who aptly managed to style their ensemble to be high on comfort as they were on style.

Sana Khan’s Walima Look

Former actor Sana Khan opted for a full sleeve red blouse which was paired with a heavily embroidered lehenga. With eccentric work, the star wasn’t behind to heavily accessorise her attire to accentuate her look. She opted for a heavy statement necklace with matching earrings and maangtika as well. Golden-red eyes and flushed cheeks completed her makeup. Sana was also seen wearing matching bangles which caught everyone’s attention to her dark mehendi. Her Walima look was praised massively by netizens. Check it out here:

Anushka Sharma’s bridal bun

Anushka Sharma’s pink wedding lehenga made umpteen heads turn, however, her elegant bridal bun set a massive trend amongst fans. With heavy accessories, Anushka did not forget to pay keen attention to her hairstyle on her wedding day. The actor’s hair was tied in a neat bun and was styled florally with matching baby pink flowers. Not only that, but her hairstyle was also completed with the statement maangtika placed on her forehead.

Kajal Aggarwal’s cape lehenga

For her wedding reception, Kajal Aggarwal stunned the fashion police with her ivory cape body-hugging cape-lehenga. Unlike other brides, Kajal opted for a no-dupatta look. The heavily embroidered ensemble featured a short flowy train at the bottom. Kajal kept her look simple yet elegant by opting for minimalistic accessories and makeup. Sleek and straight hair left open completed this bridal look of the star. Check it out here:

Sonam Kapoor’s printed lehenga

Sonam Kapoor opted for an unusual wedding lehenga for her wedding reception. The lehenga did not feature embroidery work at all. Instead, her attire saw multiple arrows and stripe detailing. Along with it, her dupatta was wrapped over her shoulder, in a way, that it appeared to be as exaggerated sleeves. Statement necklace and hair left open completed Sonam’s look. Take a look:

