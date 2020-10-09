Sana Khan's Movies Before Quitting Showbiz; 'Bombay To Goa', 'Halla Bol' & More

Sana Khan is popularly known for participating in TV reality shows and making guest appearances. She was last seen in her web series Special Ops. Over the years, the actor has played roles in films across various languages such as Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. Recently, she took to Instagram and revealed that she is quitting showbiz to 'serve humanity and follow her Creator'. Here are some of Sana Khan's films before she quit showbiz.

Sana Khan's movie list

Sana Khan's fans are shocked by her decision but are also quite supportive. Over the years, the actor has entertained her audience with her performances in TV reality shows, her roles in South Indian and Hindi films and her dance performances on social media. Take a look at some of her films across various languages she acted in before retiring from the industry.

Sana Khan's Hindi movies

Sana Khan, in her initial days, had made appearances in various Hindi films. She was seen in Bombay To Goa in her song Lawani. She also made a special appearance in John Abraham's Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal with her popular song Billo Rani. The song received a good response from the audience when the film released in 2007. In Halla Bol, she played the role of Sania. In Salman Khan's Jai Ho she played the role of Home Minister's daughter. Sana Khan was also seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. She played the lead role alongside Sharman Joshi in Wajah Tum Ho.

Sana Khan's Tamil movies

Sana Khan was also featured in quite a lot of Tamil films. She made a special appearance in actor Jiiva's E in 2006. She managed to grab good roles in films like Silambattam, Payanam, Aayiram Vilakku, and the popular film, Thalaivan. She was also featured in the song Vera Level U in the Tamil film, Ayogya.

Sana Khan's Telugu movies

Apart from Tamil and Hindi films, the actor was also seen in Telugu films. She played the role of Anjali in Kalyanram Kathi. Gaganam is the Telugu version of the film Payanam and Sana was portraying the role of Sandhya. She played the lead role of Shilpa alongside Kirti Kharbanda and Manoj Manchu in the film Mr Nookayya. Take a look at the movie's trailer.

Sana was also seen in a Kannada and Malayalam film, named Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga and Climax, respectively. She played the lead role of Supriya in the film. The film was based on the erotic actress Silk Smitha. Sana Khan's role was critically acclaimed for Climax.

