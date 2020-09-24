NCB Drug Probe Widens: Abigail Pande Drops Names, Actors Sara Khan & Angad Hasija Summoned

In yet another stunning development in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation, during the second-day interrogation on Thursday, Abigail Pande revealed the names of other TV actors involved in the drugs business allegedly including Sara Khan and Angad Hasija. These actors will be summoned by the NCB to probe further into their contacts in the TV industry. Apart from the TV actors, celebrity fashion designer Simone Khambatta is currently being quizzed by the NCB at their Mumbai office regarding her role in the entire network.

Meanwhile, notable amounts of 'charas' have allegedly been found in TV actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande's residence. The NCB had conducted a raid at their home in Juhu on Wednesday while they were summoned for interrogation. This popular couple from the television industry allegedly had connections with drug peddler Anuj Keswani and were questioned about the same by the NCB.

As per sources, Keswani revealed the names of 5 more actors from the TV industry in his interrogation. All five actors, apart from Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, are expected to be sent an official notice for interrogation by the NCB. The investigation into the drug nexus seems to be widening at an alarming rate with every passing day as not only Bollywood (film industry) but also the television industry is now implicated in the drug network.

Rakul Preet Singh evades NCB summons

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet, ealier on Wednesday, alleged that she had recieved no summons for interrogation in Mumbai or at Hyderabad where she is currently shooting for a film. However, NCB director Malhotra trashed her claims by revealing that the summons were sent via WhatsApp as well. Thereafter, the actor has responded to the summons and verified her current residence and is expected to appear before NCB officials on Friday, September 25.

Actor Deepika Padukone is also due to depose at the NCB office on Friday along with her manager Karishma Prakash. Deepika's name surfaced after her chats with Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager, came to the fore. Addressed as 'D' in the chats the actor was seen asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. Padukone is currently enroute Mumbai from Goa along with an entourage of 5 personnel from talent management agency KWAN in a chartered plane.

