On Sana Khan's Birthday, Take A Look At Details About The Actor's Life

Sana Khan is a well-known actor, model and dancer who rose to fame after her time on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 6. She is also celebrating her birthday today on August 21. Sana has been seen in many Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films and has also featured in various reality TV shows. A few of her films are Silambattam, Tom, Dick and Harry 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Thalaivan and Jai Ho. Read ahead to know more about the actor's life and her career.

Sana Khan's childhood and early life

Sana Khan was born on August 21, 1987, in Mumbai. The actor was also raised in Mumbai and her father is from Kerela and her mother is from Mumbai. Sana Khan discontinued studies after she completed her 12th and started her modeling career from thereon. It is reported that Sana's mother was very supportive of her career in modeling. The actor also has mentioned in many media interactions that her mother has been her 'moral support'.

Sana Khan's career

Films

Sana Khan's first role in the Hindi cinema was in the film Yehi Hai High Society. The film Yehi Hai High Society came out in March 2005. After this, she started appearing in many commercials and was seen in small roles in TV series as well.

Her debut in the Tamil film industry was with the film Silambattam, which was produced by Lakshmi Movie Makers and released in December 2008. The makers of the movie selected her after seeing her in some of her commercials, according to many reports at that time.

She also won the 2009 ITFA Best New Actress Award in Singapore for Silambattam. After that movie, her next Tamil film was Thambikku Indha Ooru in 2010 and from there on she got a chance to be in many Tamil movies.

Sana Khan entered the world of Kannada films in 2011 with Golden Movies' Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga. She was also seen in many Malayalam films after 2011. Her Malayalam film debut was in the film Climax which was loosely based on the film The Dirty Picture.

Sana Khan was spotted in Hindi films after 2013, she was seen in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and in Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, where she was seen as Akshay Kumar's girlfriend.

TV Commercials

Sana Khan has also been seen in many TV commercials. Most of the adverts were for cosmetic brands, clothing, daily essentials, and a few luxury products. In 2007, one of her TV commercial for men's underwear brand, Amul Macho, gained much criticism due to its explicit nature.

Bigg Boss 6 stint

As mentioned before, Sana Khan gained much of her popularity from being on the show Bigg Boss 6, 2012. Before she had entered the house, Sana Khan gave an interview with Colours TV, mentioning that she would flaunt her age as she was the youngest contestant to enter the house.

Throughout her time on the show, the audience loved Sana's personality on the show and kept voting for her. She finally became the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 6 and mentioned in the finale that she was very happy she got so far in the show.

Sana Khan's relationships

At the start of the year 2020, Sana Khan was in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. The couple had also posted pictures of each other on their social media confirming their status (now removed posts). However, it was widely reported later that the two had broken off, with Sana and Melvin sharing statements on their social media stories. As of now, Sana is currently single.

Controversies in Sana Khan's life

Sana Khan has gone through many public controversies. Apart from her Amul Macho controversy, Sana made news for an incident with Melvin Louis, wherein they shared screenshots of conversations, made some explosive statements, and even planned to take legal action.

Promo Pic Credit: Sana Khan

