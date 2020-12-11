Sandeep Khosla, Sanjay Reddy & Pinky Reddy Visit Balaji Temple; Make Earnest Gesture

Indian television producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday, December 10, 2020, to share a picture of Sandeep Khosla, Sanjay Reddy & Pinky Reddy’s new look. The trio went on to visit the Balaji temple and shave their hair off to pray for a better tomorrow. Along with the post, Ekta also penned a sweet note lauding them for their decision. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta Kapoor shared a post of Sandeep Khosla, Sanjay Reddy & Pinky Reddy showing off their new look. In the picture, the trio can be seen all smiles for the camera showing off their shaved head. The trio can be seen giving a candid pose as they are all smiles for in the selfie being taken by Pinky. While Sandeep wore a white shirt, Sanjay opted for a white polo t-shirt. Pinky, on the other hand, can be seen donning white and blue striped kurta.

Along with the post, Ekta also penned a sweet note describing the picture. She wrote, “It’s not hairsay !!!! Toast to these hair raisers!! Wat a way to bye to 2020”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice lauding the trio for their decision. The post received likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment with many happy emojis. While some went on to comment with positive notes. One of the users wrote, “three smarties”. While the other one wrote, “super. Hope 2021 brings new life to all”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla and Pinky Reddy took to the gram to share pictures of the same. The duo went on to share pics and also reveal the reason for it in their caption section. Pinky shared a smiling picture of her and wrote, “This year Took everyone s peace of mind, happiness, normal life n even my hair .... but it could not take my attitude n spirit!! 2021 here I come after a hair raising 2020”. While Sandeep shared a post of them and penned a sweet note. Take a look at their posts below.

