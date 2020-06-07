Sonakshi Sinha Looks Like A Princess In Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Designs; Take A Look

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla is one of the most popular designer labels of all time and the two designers recently marked the 33rd years of their iconic brand. The two designers have designed clothes for celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and many more.

Celebrities are often seen wearing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla designs on various occasions. One of the celebrities who is often seeing donning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits is Sonakshi Sinha. Take a look at times when Sonakshi Sinha opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha And Other Actors Who Are A Big Fan Of Sunglasses

Sonakshi Sinha in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla designs

Sonakshi Sinha wore a yellow Anarkali by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her floor-length embroidered Anarkali was teamed with a matching dupatta. She styled her look with a pair of earrings and centre-parted hair. She wore the outfit during a wedding reception in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Has Judged These Reality Shows Over The Years; Check The List

Sonakshi Sinha wore a multi-coloured saree on the sets of Indian Idol Junior. She kept her hair open for the look and opted for makeup. She appeared on the show to promote her movie Lootera. She was seen alongside Ranveer Singh on the show. Sonakshi Sinha received a lot of compliments for her look in the multi-coloured saree.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha And Other Celebs Who Posted Funny Content During The Lockdown

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a floral print dress designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in this photo. She straightened her hair and kept it open for the look. She also wore nude makeup to complete her outfit. Her diamond ring and earrings complimented her overall look.

ALSO READ | Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra's Tattoos To Take Cues From Before Getting Inked

Sonakshi Sinha wore a white lehenga in which she looked extremely gorgeous. She kept her hair open for the beautiful look and opted for minimal makeup. Sonakshi Sinha looked like a princess in the outfit. The post has gained over 489K views on Instagram.

ALSO READ | 'It Never Bothered Us': Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To The Link-up Rumours With Shahid Kapoor

What next for Sonakshi Sinha?

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of her superhit Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3. The film released last year in December and starred Kichcha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in key roles as well. The action-comedy movie received a mixed reaction from the audience as well as film critics.

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen sharing screen space with her Son Of Sardar co-star Ajay Devgn in their upcoming film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was set to hit the box office on August 14, 2020, but the date has been postponed due to some pending VFX work.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.