Priyanka Chopra Talks About The Dress That Made Her Feel Like A 'real-life Dancing Emoji'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood and there has been no looking back for the former Miss World as she is thriving in her film career, both in the US and in India. Priyanka Chopra's dress designs and how she carries them always make a statement and when asked about which dress is her favourite, she talked about an outfit that made her feel like a real-life dancing emoji. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | 'We Can Be Heroes' New Posters Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jones, Pedro Pascal & Others Out

Also Read | Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Chopra Supports Farmers, Calls Them 'India's Food Soldiers'

Priyanka Chopra's real-life dancing emoji moment

In an interview with Popsugar, Priyanka talked about various things, starting from her roots back in India, holiday season and her favourite red carpet moments. When asked about her favourite dress that she wore on a red carpet, she laughed it off and said that she can't pick one as she has worn many in her career spanning 20 years. Talking about her favourites, she mentioned that she loved a saree designed by Ritu Kumar, which she wore to the Marrakesh Film Festival. The saree was black, all waist, and super sexy, she said. Speaking further, she stated how she felt like she could conquer the world in her first Met Gala Outfit. Coming to the dress that made her feel like a real-life dancing emoji, Priyanka Chopra said that she wore a beautiful red Jason Wu dress to the Emmys and twirled all through the red carpet, which made her feel good and she felt she looked similar to the dancing emoji. You can see the dress here.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Stunning Portrait; Calls Herself 'day Dreamer; Night Thinker'

The Barfi actor was further questioned about her favourite South Asian designers also, to which she replied that she loved so many of them. She started with ace designer Sabyasachi, who designed her wedding trousseau and has styled her on several other occasions, then mentioned that she is a big fan of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and also that she really enjoys wearing outfits by Ritu Kumar and feels like they are timeless pieces. She concluded by saying that if one wants to go for a western look, there are designers like Prabal Gurung but for sarees, she always goes back to Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Second Anniversary With Nick Jonas; Shares Hindu-wedding Pics

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.