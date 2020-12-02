Sandeepa Dhar Opens Up About Censorship On OTT Content; Read

Actor Sandeepa Dhar recently shared her views about the certification of movies in an interview. The actor mentioned how adults should be allowed to make informed decisions based on the rating of the movies and web-series of OTT platforms. Read further ahead to know more about the story:

Sandeepa Dhar shares her views about certification of OTT platform titles

Sandeepa Dhar, who was last seen in the Zee5 web-series MumBhai playing the role Vaishnavi, a chartered accountant had an interview with Mid-Day, recently. The actor who is also a part of the Australian Dance Musical, West Side Story spoke about how titles on the OTT platforms should be censored and about her future as a theatre performer. When asked which of the two, film or OTT is more liberating, the actor said that although the former is also seeing change, it is happening at a slower pace. However, she said web-series have more interesting content as makers are able to experiment at a lower risk.

Sandeepa was then asked what she feels about OTT content getting under the stance of the Information and Broadcasting ministry, the actor said that a particular amount of censorship is necessary as makers often go a little overboard with sexual content and it needs to be curtailed after an extent. Further, she added that as art needs to have freedom and stories might lose their essence if some parts, like strong language, are removed, and that obscene is a part of most people’s choice of expression these days. She stands undecided on this. However, she also said that the ministry should give an A certification to certain content so that adults can take an informed decision.

When asked if she thinks censorship is being done to make sure no political debates take place, the actor said that this is debatable as OTT shows mostly choose to express only their point of view. Dhar added that viewers have the choice of watching what they wish to.

