Rasika Dugal To Sandeepa Dhar, Here Are Women Who Ruled Male Dominated Gangster Series

The gangster dramas generally revolve around male protagonists who drive the narrative with their machoism along with some nerve-wracking action sequences. However, with the evolution in movies, series and characters, Indian series and movies have witnessed strong female characters who proved to be the mastermind in the game. From Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur to Amruta Subhash in Sacred Games, here's a list of women who ruled in male-dominated gangster dramas.

Strong women in male-dominated gangster drama

Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur

Actor Rasika Dugal was seen in a strong character as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur. The recently released series created a storm across social media with the audience raving about the strong character of Beena Tripathi. She played mind games in the male-dominated Tripathi household.

Anuja Sathe in Ek Thi Begum

Anuja Sathe was seen as Ashraf in the TV series Ek Thi Begum. Ashraf was another strong character who took prominence in the gangster drama. She was seen as the wife of a gangster who manipulates the physically strong men and rules in the revenge story.

Vaishnavi in MumBhai

MumBhai starring Angad Bedi depicts the time when the city was terrorised by a Don and a cop cleverly ruled by the minds of women. Sandeepa Dhar portrayed the role of Vaishnavi in the series, the wife of Bhaskar Shetty. Angad Bedi's character as Bhaskar Shetty takes action without a second thought but when Vaishnavi enters his life, the narrative changes with the character and her intelligence.

Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur 2

In the first season of Mirzapur, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu was seen as a nerdy, intelligent college student. However, in the second season, she turned the tables with her fierce character. She sets out to seek revenge from Munna who killed Bablu and Sweety.

Amruta Subhash in Sacred Games

In the second season of Sacred Games, Amruta Subhash was seen as a Kenya based RAW Agent KDY who uses Nawazuddin Siddiqui's gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. She manipulates him and uses him for the larger good of the country until he snaps out and everything crashes.

