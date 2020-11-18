Where Is 'The Mistletoe Secret' Filmed? Here's Where Beautiful Snowy Backdrop Is Located

Christmas is just around the corner and Hallmark’s 10th annual Countdown to Christmas is here. There are a number of brand-new Christmas movies to watch during the long weekends. One of the films titled The Mistletoe Secret starring Kellie Pickler and Patrick Duffy has a beautiful backdrop of the snowy town.

Where is The Mistletoe Secret filmed?

In the film, the story takes place in a small town in Utah set against a snowy backdrop. It’s the ideal setting for the film which is centred around the cosy diner Mistletoe Diner and the owner who’s on a quest to revive the struggling town. Utah looks like an American mountain town, but according to Countryliving.com, the film was actually shot in Aldergrove, a quaint Canadian city just outside of Vancouver. The film was shot in August and Aldergrove’s downtown centre was transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland.

According to The Aldergrove Star, the shooting took place inside the store and along storefronts. Several props were purchased to maximise the Christmas spirit in the film. It included twinkling lights, adorned wreaths and a tall Christmas tree. The crew of The Mistletoe Diner also brought in real snow to line the sidewalks and mounds of ice to add to the effect.

Interestingly, the epicentre of the film, Mistletoe Diner is actually a real-life restaurant. The crew transformed Bob’s Bar n Grill in Aldergrove into the fictional food hotspot by hanging a new sign and covering the exterior with garland and ribbon to add the Christmas spirit. According to the cast of the film, there’s plenty more one can do in Aldergrove once you visit the diner. One can catch the annual Christman Light Up Parade, visit alpaca at the Kensington Praire Farm or also watch a movie at the Twilight Drive-In during the warmer months. The film released on November 10 and was appreciated by the audience.

