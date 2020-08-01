Sangeeta Bijlani Launches Her Own YouTube Channel Titled 'Sangeeta's Secrets'; Read Here

Bollywood actor Sangeeta Bijlani has now come up with her own YouTube channel. She went on to treat fans with her own YouTube channel where she will be giving a sneak peek into her life. The actor has introduced her YouTube channel as ‘Sangeeta's Secrets’. The channel went live on July 31, 2020, and had a subscription count of 237 followers and counting.

Sangeeta went on to share a 01:09 sec video where she went on to speak a little bit about her latest venture. She said that on her YouTube channel she will give fans glimpses of her fitness, beauty, health and spirituality routine. Shen then went on to show a few seconds of each routine.

Along with the post, she also wrote, “Hi guys! Welcome to my first YouTube video.” She further added that she will be giving a little sneak peek into her Fitness, Beauty, Spiritual routine. She also wrote that she is very excited to share all of her life secrets which has helped her transform her life. “#SangeetasSecrets #SangeetaBijlani #Blogger”. Take a look at the video below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sangeeta's 'Then' & 'Now' Pic Proves That Age Is Just A Number

Seeing this video, fans are all excited and cannot keep calm about. They have gone all out on leaving positive comments on the post. The video also garnered over 2,654 views and counting. Friends and family of the actor also left sweet comments on her first YouTube video.

One of the users wrote, “Many many congratulations ever young lady go ahead to achieve your dream. God full fill your all wishes”. While the other one wrote, “That's great!! I will be glad to learn from you”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Sangeeta Bijlani Celebrates Her 60th Birthday By Cutting Cake At A Salon In Juhu: Watch

About the actor

Sangeeta chose the film industry as her profession after winning the title of Miss India in 1980 and made her debut with Aditya Pancholi and Shakti Kapoor in Ashok Gaekwad's Qatil. The actor was soon praised for her acting abilities and soon wooed fans with movies such as Tahqiqaat, Jurm, Tridev, Vishnu-Devaa and many more. Sangeeta is currently enjoying her time with her loved ones and her social media handle has been very involved. She's posted a few throwbacks, workouts, recipes and many more posts.

Also read | 'Bijlee' Sangeeta Bijlani's Career Net Worth Is Testimony Of Her Success; Read Details

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jackie Shroff & Sangeeta Bijlani Look Smoking-hot In This TB Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.