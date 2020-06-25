Tiger Shroff's Mom Posts Throwback Pic With Jackie Shroff, Says 'way Back In The Day...'

Tiger's Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff shared a throwback picture of herself, along with husband Jackie Shroff in the wee hours of the day. The star couple, Ayesha and Jackie Shroff, looked gorgeous together, as they pose all smiles for the camera. Ayesha recalled her fond memories and wrote, "Way back in the date," and also tagged her children Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff in the caption.

Ayesha Shroff's post garnered a lot of attention, as fans gushed to call the couple, 'lovely', 'cute' and 'adorable'. Whereas, many fans flooded the comment section with hearts. Here's a look at Ayesha Shroff's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Father's Day, Ayesha Shroff once again shared a beautiful collage of her kids, Tiger and Krishna along with Jackie Shroff. The collage also featured a childhood photograph of the Baaghi 3 actor. Whereas, Tiger Shroff too had posted a before and after picture with his daddy. Singer Armaan Malik dropped a comment on the post which read, "Kings of the jungle." Whereas actor Athiya Shetty wrote, "Twins". The post was liked by Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor among others.

What's next for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film, Baaghi 3, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. The movie hit the theatres on March 11, 2020.

As per reports, Baaghi 3, on its opening day, amassed a whopping amount of Rs 17 crore at the box office. Reportedly, by the end of its first week, Tiger Shroff's movie churned Rs 87.50 crore. However, the film's run was affected as the lockdown was imposed a few days after its release. However, the movie's triumph became the talk of the town, when Tiger, in the first week of June announced that Baaghi 3 became the most-watched movie on smartphones, after its OTT release.

Meanwhile, Tiger will also be seen in the upcoming film, Rambo, directed by Sidharth Anand. As per reports, Tiger Shroff will step into Sylvester Stallone’s shoes to play a lead role in the official Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster Rambo. Moreover, Shroff also has Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.

