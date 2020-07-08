Today's Unseen Pic: This Pic Of Sushant Singh Rajput & Farah Will Make You Miss Him More

With so many videos and throwbacks flooding on social media in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, here’s a throwback picture of the actor with filmmaker Farah Khan and Rohini Iyer. In this picture, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen donning a wide smile as he takes a selfie with Farah Khan and Rohini Iyer.

While Farah Khan poses by making a pout face, Rohini Iyer flashes a wide smile for the camera. Rohini Iyer is a close pal of Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also his manager. Take a look at this adorable picture.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his house-help. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident. The case is still under investigation. Police have been questioning Sushant's friends and family for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and keep him alive through the memories of his fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film is touted to be based on the novel, Fault In Our Stars. The film titled Dil Bechara will be reportedly releasing on July 24, 2020, on the OTT streaming platform, Disney +Hotstar. The late actor was last seen in the film Chhicchore which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Navin Polishetty in the lead roles. He was also seen in the Netflix action flick Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

