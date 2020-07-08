Unseen Pic Of The Day: 'FRIENDS' Star Matthew Perry's 'Then' And 'Now' Pic Is Unmissable

Recently, a before and after picture of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, who is best known for his character Chandler Bing from the hit show FRIENDS, has been making rounds on the internet. One of his fans shared this picture of him and it is truly unmissable. This picture is proof that Matthew was very good looking even during his childhood.

In the left-hand side picture, the actor can be seen in his young days. He is seen posing very innocently in a white shirt, well-combed hair and is all smiles to the camera. And in the after picture, Matthew can be seen in a major transformation. He is seen wearing a dark grey suit, a white t-shirt and a black belt. He can also be seen all smiles for the camera. Take a look at the picture below.

(Image courtesy: Chandler Bing fanpage Instagram)

Seeing this picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the picture. The post also received positive comments and several likes. Netizens went on to comment about the transformation of the actor. Some of them could not believe that it was him while the rest all hearts for him. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor himself goes on to share several other posts on his social media handle. The actor has constantly been telling fans to take necessary precautions to combat the novel coronavirus and besides that, he has also been entertaining fans with several other posts. The actor has also been seen in the support of the Black Lives Matter protest. He went on to share a picture on his Instagram handle where he wrote saying, "It is a privilege to learn about racism rather than experience racism". Take a look at the picture below.

On the work front

Matthew Perry and his other FRIENDS co-stars such as Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will soon be seen on the FRIENDS reunion special. It has been reported that HBO Max, the streaming service which will stream the FRIENDS Reunion Special, is restricted to the United States of America only. It was also reported that the unscripted episode has been brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA.

