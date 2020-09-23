Sanjana Sanghi Dreams Of 'being A 21st Century Girl In A 14th Century World'

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi recently posted beautiful pictures of her somewhere around an old fort in Alwar. She took to her Instagram handle and shared some lovely pictures that were clicked by her mother. Let’s check out her pictures.

Sanjana Sanghi is known for her performance in the latest movie, Dil Bechara. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared some lovely pictures of herself where she can be seen posing around a magnificent fort. Sanjana Sanghi looked extremely charming and glowing in her classy floral attire along with a chic set of sunglasses. Her mother managed to capture some of her vibrant pictures that stole the show. She gracefully captioned her pictures by saying as to how she is dreaming of being a 21st-century girl in a 14th-century world. She even mentioned that the photos were captured by her mother. Her fans loved her pictures and didn’t miss to praise her in the comment section. See how her fans reacted to her cute pictures:

Sanjana Sanghi’s special Teacher’s Day tribute

Sanjana Sanghi celebrated this year’s Teacher’s Day in a very special manner. She shared a cute video clip of her having a blast with kids of an NGO. She shared this clip and wrote a heartfelt caption about how her teachers have been one of the greatest blessings of her life. She added how her teachers and professors continue to be in her life and celebrate their joys together and pick each other up when the tide gets rough. She also stated as to how she is friends with her teachers with whom she discusses everything, from the state of education to trivial cooking stuff. Sanjana Sanghi mentioned how she became a volunteer at an NGO a few years ago and how it was a starting point of discovering a passion that excited her as much as acting did. In the end, she stated how much she admired her teachers and students and how it is the most special bond in the world. She thanked all the teachers out there for selflessly dedicating their life to the greatest cause of education.

