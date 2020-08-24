Sanjana Sanghi Hits 2 Mn Followers On Insta As She Celebrates One Month Of 'Dil Bechara'

Celebrations turned double for actress Sanjana Sanghi as she celebrated her 2 million followers on Instagram along with one month of her debut film Dil Bechara. The actress shared a video on the picture and video sharing application along with a lengthy note to describe the amount of love she received throughout. Apart from thanking her fans, the actress also wrote that the abundant love of her fans I enough for her to lower down the negativity around.

Dil Bechara clocks one month of release

The video is a compilation of all her fan clubs who shared or created different animated versions of the actress from the film. The video also showed some of the stills from the film where she shared screen space with the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the background, fans can hear the title track of the film playing along with the clip. While captioning the post, Sanjana who played the role of Kizzie Basu in the film started to thank her fan clubs for writing every single fan email, letter, collage, piece of art, blessing, and wish.

She thanked them for relentlessly celebrating her work or victories big and small at a time where she did not have that will to celebrate. The actress further wrote that all she has for her fans is utmost gratitude. Later, Sanjana promised her followers and fans that she will sincerely give her all to every single opportunity that comes her way on the journey ahead to entertain everyone. She even confessed that she hopes that she is able to brighten her fan’s days like they have done her’s. At last, she concluded the post by writing about the film Dil Bechara clocking one month of its release.

