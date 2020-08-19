Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi Says 'truth Is Mighty' As SC Gives Nod To CBI Inquiry

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-actor Sanjana Sanghi on Wednesday said 'truth is mighty and will prevail', following the Supreme Court verdict to hand over the late actor's case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe.

Sharing a story on her official Instagram account, Sanghi wrote "A treacherously painful 2 months later, Finally- the Judgement of justice. Truth is mighty and will prevail.

Extending her support to Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and the entire family in the 'path of Justice' Sanghi said: "all the strength, peace and love to you for the path towards the truth that lies ahead ".

Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti called for a 24-hour global ‘spiritual and prayer observation’ in the memory of her brother on August 15. Shweta got support from several Bollywood stars including Sanjana Sanghi who shared her debut film screen space with Sushant. She shared the prayer invite on her Instagram and urged people to show their active participation.

Sanjana had shared the post by Shweta and penned a heartwarming note along with the invite on her Instagram story. In the note, the actress had written about the passing away of the actor and requested her fans and followers to join for a collective minute of silence in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Supreme Court's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. Justice Hrishikesh Roy in his verdict said that the apex court is ordering a CBI probe and added that the FIR by Bihar Police is valid. "It is court-ordered CBI investigation. Maharashtra govt must comply and assist," the top court said.

It is to be noted that the Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed.

