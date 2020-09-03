Sanjana Sanghi Dedicates 24th Birthday To Her ‘incredible Nani’, Shares Celebratory Pics

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi who celebrated her 24th birthday on September 2, received blessings and wises from friends, fans, and family on the special day. While thanking her fans and friends for making her day extra special, the actress penned a heartfelt note and dedicated her birthday to her late Nani. Along with the heartwarming note, the actress shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations.

Sanjana Sangh dedicates birthday to her grandmother

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote that she wishes her grandmother would be beside her. She further wrote that with every birthday, she finds herself with a lump in her throat, lost in her grandmother’s memory. The actress wrote that she is yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love that she has in life in the form of the incredible people that surround her. Continuing, Sanjana recalled how while growing up, she understood her “Nani” and her ways of living. She wrote that while growing up, she understood a little bit better of what her grandmother lived and swore by that she saw her mother every single day living by that same zeal. In the end, the actress ended the post by wishing her reel character from Dil Bechara- Kizie Basu and wrote that both her character and she share the special day together.

Actor Karan Tacker was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wished the actress on her special day. Followed by Karan was Abhimanyu Dasani who also extended his best wishes to Sanjana Sanghi on the special occasion.

Sometime back, celebrations turned double for actress Sanjana Sanghi as she celebrated her 2 million followers on Instagram along with one month of her debut film Dil Bechara. The actress shared a video on the picture and video sharing application along with a lengthy note to describe the amount of love she received throughout. Apart from thanking her fans, the actress also wrote that the abundant love of her fans I enough for her to lower down the negativity around.

The video is a compilation of all her fan clubs who shared or created different animated versions of the actress from the film. The video also showed some of the stills from the film where she shared screen space with the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the background, fans can hear the title track of the film playing along with the clip. While captioning the post, Sanjana who played the role of Kizzie Basu in the film started to thank her fan clubs for writing every single fan email, letter, collage, piece of art, blessing, and wish.

