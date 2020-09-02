Sanjana Sanghi receives adorable birthday wishes from 'Dil Bechara' co-actor Sahil Vaid

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who marked her Bollywood debut with the latest film Dil Bechara starring opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ringed in her 24th birthday on September 2. The actress received special wishes from her Dil Bechara co-actor Sahil Vaid who shared a beautiful throwback picture while wishing the birthday girl on his Instagram story.

Sahil Vaid's birthday wishes for Sanjana Sanghi

In the picture, the two can be seen as striking a perfect pose for a picture while exchanging smiles from the sets of their film. While captioning the story, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Sanju, I miss dancing with you, always keep smiling.”

The two actors played a pivotal role in their last release Dil Bechara. Sanjana portrayed the character of Kizie Basu who is fighting thyroid cancer in the film while Sahil, on the other hand, plays the role of JP who is suffering from glaucoma and is blind in one eye. The story of the film revolves around Kizie (Sanjana) and Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) are poles apart in personality and their battle against cancer is the only common thread binding them. Love slowly wraps them in its embrace, but little do they know what fate has in store for them.

Dil Bechara marked Mukesh Chhabra’s debut as a director and was Sushant’s final film which was released after his death on June 14. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar in July. Mukesh was also a close friend of the actor and paid a tribute to him in July through pictures from the movie. Sometime back, while speaking about Sushant’s death, Mukesh had told Hindustan Times that it’s been tough for him to sulk in the feeling that Sushant is not around. He further told the leading publishing that he was in the middle of finishing the film for release, working on the trailer, etc., and looking at Sushant every day and then suddenly it was so difficult to work on the film. He reportedly said that there are a lot of mixed emotions and he doesn’t know how to react to situations now.

Meanwhile, Celebrations turned double for actress Sanjana Sanghi as she celebrated her 2 million followers on Instagram along with one month of her debut film Dil Bechara. The actress shared a video on the picture and video sharing application along with a lengthy note to describe the amount of love she received throughout.

