Vikas Khanna Praises & 'admires' 'The Last Color' Cinematographer Subhranshu Das

Popular Chef Vikas Khanna donned the director’s hat for his feature film The Last Colour. As the movie released in the cinema theatres, Vikas has now expressed gratitude towards the film’s cinematographer Subhranshu Das for perfectly executing the vision of the film. Vikas Khan also credited the success of the film to the cinematographer and said,

I’m super proud that our movie The Last Colour released in theatres all over. The reason that people admired this movie is because of our amazing cinematographer Chintu sir (). He was the man behind capturing all the beautiful moments, the beauty of Varanasi and colours of Ganga. Most importantly he was the one who ensured the vision of this movie to be perfectly executed. Thank you Chintu sir for creating this magic. Last colour is your film!

ALSO READ| Vikas Khanna Reveals He Was Asked To Pay '4 Lacs For 4 Stars' For 'The Last Color'

Even Das being grateful for the film shares, “I’m really lucky to be a part of this film. I feel it's my best work till date as a cinematographer. Before the movie started I heard a lot about Vikas Khanna's humbleness and passion for work. When I met him I released anyone can get motivated by his passionate energy. When he narrated me the story in detail, I started visualising images before seeing the location. I feel this film is a path-breaking film. He was very confident about the plots and emotions of the film. The Last Colour was a journey of film making and exploration of Indian heritage. It is Vikas sir's vision which I translated into visuals."

ALSO READ| Vikas Khanna Recalls Auditioning Artists For Anarkali In 'The Last Colour'

Bankrolled and helmed by Vikas Khanna, the feature film addresses the old taboo surrounding widows in Varanasi and Vrindavan. The premise of the film essays the life of a 9-year old child who befriends a widow. The child promises to add colour to her life which also encouraged the movie’s title. The Last Colour is an adaptation of Khanna’s own book of the same name. Starring Neena Gupta in the lead role, the film has been congratulated at numerous international film festivals. It was also eligible for the Oscars shortlist last year.

ALSO READ| Vikas Khanna Backs Kangana On Nepotism; Alleges Critics Saying 'Pay Or We’ll Destroy You'

ALSO READ| Vikas Khanna To Launch 'World's Greatest Culinary Center' In New York City, Shares Meaning

(With PR Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.