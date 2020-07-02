Sanjana Sanghi Clarifies Her 'Bidding Adieu To Mumbai' IG Story, Read Details Inside

Actor Sanjana Sanghi's previous post on the Instagram story said she is leaving Mumbai and returning to her home in Delhi. While people assumed things like the actor is leaving her acting career behind, the Dil Bechara actor took to social media once again to clear the air around her post. Here's what she said.

Sanjana Sanghi clears rumour

Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram story to clear the air around her previous post. In the latest one she said a lot of things were interpreted about the post and when she re-read it herself, she understood why. She clarified that she was not "bidding adieu" forever to Mumbai or any other thing.

The Dil Bechara actor further revealed that she was back home in February and has been living there throughout the lockdown. When she said, "jaldi, ya shayad nahi" in the post, she meant she will returning as and when the COVID cases in the country ease down. Sanjana Sanghi also added that she appreciated all the concern that poured out for her but assured everyone that everything is all right.

Sanjana Sanghi's previous post stirred up rumours like the actor was affected by the death of her Dil Bechara co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput and found her life in Mumbai difficult. Hence, she might be leaving Mumbai forever. Her caption read, "Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahinee baad aapke darshan hue. Mein challi, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi, shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal raha hain, ya shayad, filhaal aap mei bhi thode dukh hain. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi".

Sanjana Sanghi was spotted on Tuesday at Bandra police for the interrogation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She was called since she was his last co-star so she might have anything substantial to add to the investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara which is yet to release.

Sanjana Sanghi made her Bollywood debut in the 2011-film Rockstar which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead. Dil Bechara is her first movie as a lead actor. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on the Hollywood movie Fault in Our Stars which in turn has been adapted from John Green's novel of the same name.

