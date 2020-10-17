Sanjana Sanghi Shoots In Her 'favourite Part Of Country', Says 'needed Social Media Detox'

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who received massive love and appreciation for her last release Dil Bechara is grateful for shooting for something really exciting in Himachal Pradesh. The actress shared a picture from the sets of her new project where she can be seen dressed in ethnic traditional wear while clicking a mirror selfie. While captioning the post, the actress mentioned that shooting in Himachal for a long time was quite helpful for her as she badly needed a “social media detox.”

Sanjana Sanghi's shooting experience in Himachal Pradesh

Further, the actress expressed her happiness on shooting for something exciting In “my favourite part” of the country and was grateful that the filming of the shoot is finally over. Apart from the picture, what caught the attention of the fans was Sanjana’s words where she wrote about getting a social media detox while shooting for the project in Himachal Pradesh. The 25-year-old actress seemed to be happy while refraining herself from staying too much on social media and involve herself in some kind of negative energies.

The actress received rave reviews for her acting skills in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial film Dil Bechara for her phenomenal acting skills. Sanjana’s popularity as the actress reached its epitome when she shared a video which was a segment of Kaun Banega Crorepati where Amitabh Bachchan was seen asking a question about the actress to KBC 12 participant. The question asked to the participant was about Sanjana Sanghi’s debut. Interestingly, the participant took her name and answered the question correctly. Apart from sharing the video on Instagram, Sanjana also penned a heartfelt note as she adored the memorable moment.

Sanjana captioned the post and recalled her childhood memories of watching the popular reality game show with her family during weekdays. Sanjana Sanghi further said that the unrealistic dreamer in her had gone far enough to imagine herself in the hot seat of KBC and try her best to answer the general knowledge questions.

(Image credit: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram)

