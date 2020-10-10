Sanjana Sanghi Elated To See Question Asked About Her In 'KBC 12'; Reminisces Old Memories

Sanjana Sanghi recently shared a video which was a segment of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen asking a question about the actor to KBC 12 participant. The question asked to the participant was about Sanjana Sanghi’s debut. Interestingly, the participant took her name and answered the question correctly. Sanjana Sanghi also shared a heartfelt note with the video as she adored the memorable moment.

Sanghi started her note by writing the host Amitabh Bachchan’s key dialogue when the participant answers the question correctly that is ‘Taala Laga Diya Jaye’. Sanjana Sanghi then reminisced memories of her childhood how she used to spend her weekday night with her family to watch the show. Sanjana Sanghi further said that the unrealistic dreamer in her had gone far enough to imagine herself in the hot seat of KBC and try her best to answer the general knowledge questions. She also ended her note with a teary emoticon as she wrote, “But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? ðŸ¥ºðŸ™ŒðŸ».”

Also Read| Sanjana Sanghi announces release of 'Never Say Goodbye', bows to AR Rahman

Also Read| Sanjana Sanghi dedicates 24th birthday to her ‘incredible Nani’, shares celebratory pics

Sanjana Sanghi's adorable pictures at a fort

Earlier, Sanjana Sanghi posted beautiful pictures of her somewhere around an old fort in Alwar. The pictures of the actor were taken by her mother. Sanjana Sanghi looked extremely charming in her classy floral attire along with the chic sunglasses. Her mother managed to capture some of her vibrant pictures that stole the show. She gracefully captioned her pictures by saying as to how she is dreaming of being a 21st-century girl in a 14th-century world. She even mentioned that the photos were captured by her mother.

Also Read| Sanjana Sanghi receives adorable birthday wishes from 'Dil Bechara' co-actor Sahil Vaid

About Dil Bechara

Sanjana Sanghi debuted in the movie Dil Bechara as the lead.She, has earlier starred in Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar'. The movie marks the final film of late Sushant Singh Rajput. It marks Mukesh Chhabra’s debut as a director. The film was the official Hindi remake of John Green’s book, The Fault In Our Stars. The movie was previously adapted into a Hollywood film starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The plot of the film revolved around the life of two cancer patients falling in love with each other. It also shows how, because of their disability, they manage to work their way through life.

Also Read| Sanjana Sanghi hits 2 mn followers on Insta as she celebrates one month of 'Dil Bechara'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.