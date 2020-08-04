Sanjana Sanghi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Family After 4 Years, Shares A Post

Sanjana Sanghi’s film, Dil Bechara has been garnering a lot of love from the audience ever since it was released last month. The actor portrayed the role of Kizie Basu, who is a cancer patient. Recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sanghi took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her brother Sumer Sanghi.

Sanjana Sanghi’s Raksha Bandhan note for brother

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi took to social media earlier today to pen a heartfelt note for her elder brother, Sumer Sanghi. She shared a picture of the ‘Baby Sanghi Siblings’ hugging each other. Sanjana Sanghi was dressed in a colourful shirt while her brother Sumer was in a checkered shirt holding onto his baby sister. Sanjana Sanghi is also seen looking lovingly at her brother Sumer as they pose for the picture.

Sanghi also paired the picture with a heartwarming note and wrote, “Here are the Baby Sanghi Siblings - from about over 2 decades ago, and nothing stands changed today. His arm continues to always around me, protecting me. I continue to be mischievous about something, while he is cautious about just that. Our other hands, always hand in hand along all of life’s ups and downs. Our eyes on different targets since we have always dreamt different dreams but have always fulfilled them by each other’s side''.

Talking about how her Raksha Bandhan post is almost a day late, Sanjana Sanghi added that she was busy as she got to celebrate the festival with her family after almost four years. She further wrote, “Clearly late to this party with #Rakshabandhan, got super tied up in actually getting to celebrate each other after 4 long years. @sumersanghi Here’s to you being the kinder, sharper, and more loved one of the two always. You’re excused for annoying me every single day of the last 23 years”.

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s post here:

Even before completing 24 hours since its release, Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara went on to become the “biggest movie opening”. Aside from this, Dil Bechara has also become the highest-rated Hindi movie on IMDb with a 9.8 out of 10 ratings on the site. The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It depicts the romance of Kizie Basu and Manny who are both battling cancer.

