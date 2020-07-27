Sushant Singh Rajput's Nap Amid Night Shoot Is Sanjana Sanghi's Favourite Moment From Set

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi's on-screen pairing as Manny and Kizie in Dil Bechara has been garnering massive appreciation from the masses. Earlier today, Sanjana shared one of her '#FavoriteMomentsFromSet' of the coming-of-age romantic drama on social media. The 23-year-old posted a BTS pic with Sushant from the sets of 'Taare Gin' song, showcasing the Chhichhore actor's power nap amid night shoot.

Kizie lends her shoulder to Manny for a power nap

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform Disney+Hotstar, on July 24, 2020. As a tribute to the late gem of an actor, the streamer decided to make the film free for everyone across the globe. Dil Bechara, a remake of 2014's The Fault In Our Stars, broke several records after its release and left netizens in tears with exemplary performances by Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie.

On July 27, Sanjana took to her Instagram handle to share one of her favourite moments from the sets of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial. In the IG post shared by her, the Sonchiriya actor is seen taking a nap, laying his head on his Dil Bechara co-star's shoulder while she appears to be caught up with thoughts, amid the night shoot of their song titled Taare Gin from the film. She captioned the post writing,

4:30AM : Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was.



#FavouriteMomentsFromSet

Check out her IG post below:

Sanjana's post left fans in awe of the on-screen pair as it received over 350k likes and 5000 comments within an hour. Meanwhile, Dil Bechara managed to break several records with a high IMDB rating of 9.5/10 while the audience has also been praising Sushant's stellar performance as Manny in his final film. Along with marking Sanjana's debut as an actor in the Hindi film industry, the romantic drama also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid in key roles and is available for everyone to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

