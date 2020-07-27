Swastika Mukherjee Refutes Rumours Of Sushant Singh Rajput Misbehaving With Sanjana Sanghi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left the entire nation and entertainment industry shocked. His last film Dil Bechara released recently and has left fans in tears. Actor Swastika Mukherjee is also a part of the movie. She is playing the role of Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in the movie. She recently responded to rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput behaving inappropriately on the sets of Dil Bechara and denied them. Here is what Swastika Mukherjee had to say about it.

Swastika Mukherjee denies Sushant Singh Rajput misbehaving with Sanjana Sanghi

Swastika Mukherjee spoke about the rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput behaving inappropriately on the sets of Dil Bechara in an interview to an entertainment portal. She said that as she played Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in Dil Bechara, they were together most of the times. They all used to dine together and the vibe was very positive and friendly altogether on the sets. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput and the cast, Swastika Mukherjee said she never felt uncomfortable with the crew or the cast and she never saw Sanjana Sanghi feeling uncomfortable too. She further added that she would have understood if there was some discomfort on the sets.

Sushant Singh Rajput's #MeToo controversy

Earlier there were allegations levelled against Sushant Singh Rajput and director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra as the #MeToo movement began gaining momentum. During her interview, Swastika Mukherjee also opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's #MeToo controversy. She said that it was very weird and quite shocking, slamming all allegations. Talking about it, Swastika Mukherjee shared that she being a woman would have gotten the feeling or vibe about it if something was going on. But she did not feel anything like that on the sets or around the people against whom the allegations had surfaced.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly under depression for a few months. Police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. The police are currently investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and have recorded statements of over 30 people related to Sushant Singh Rajput and the case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara recently premiered on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The movie has been received well by the audience and critics alike.

