Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Completes 1 Week, Sanjana Sanghi Expresses Disbelief

Dil Bechara has been receiving immense love from fans of Bollywood. Sanjana Sanghi took to her social media handle and shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Dil Bechara. The actor highlighted that the film has completed one week of its release and she is unable to believe that it has been a week since Manny, Kizie and Dil Bechara appeared on screens.

Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara fever completes a week

Sanjana Sanghi shared a glimpse of how the song Taare Gin was made. In the picture, she can be seen with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as they rode a bike. Sanjana wrote about how the picture depicted the joy and happiness they experienced while shooting for the song. The actor also thanked people of Jamshedpur for their love and support who were also filmed during the song as people in the background. Sanjana captioned her post,

Taare Gin

Soye Bin,

Saare Gin.

Manny, Kizie aur #DilBecharaFever ka ek hafta aaj complete bhi ho gaya hai. Yakeen nahi hota.

This image? It’s the joy of us creating #TaareGin with the love & support of the people of Jamshedpur right behind us. It’s laughter. It’s joy.

As soon as the post went up, the fans of the film gushed over it and inundated the post with their comments and reactions. The fans showed a lot of love to the picture. Check out the fan comments below.

Details about the song Taare Gin

Taare Gin is one of the popular songs from the film, Dil Bechara. The song has been composed, produced and arranged by A R Rahman. Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, the lyrics of the song were given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has notes from instruments like violin, charango, flute and strings. Listen to the song below.

Dil Bechara cast

Dil Bechara is the Indian remake of the hit Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they both are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Image credits: Still from song Taare Gin

