Sushant's Brother-in-law Lauds His 'One Shot Performance' In 'Dil Bechara' Song

Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara is all set for its release on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. As Dil Bechara’s release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the film a huge hit. The makers of the movie recently released Dil Bechara's title track in which Sushant Singh Rajput is dancing beautifully. A lot of people have been showering praises for the late actor. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law also took to his social media and praised the late actor for his performance in Dil Bechara's title track. Here is what he has to say about it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law praises Sushant’s performance in Dil Bechara's title track

As several people applauded Sushant Singh Rajput, his brother in law, Vishal Kirti too praised the late actor. Shweta Singh Kirti’s husband Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter handle and reshared Sanjana Sanghi’s tweet with a heartfelt message. In his tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that Sushant presumably performed the entire Dil Bechara’s title track in single-shot and such was his craft. He upped the standards set in the Hindi film industry and he has immortalised himself with his work, he added. He further mentioned that he will always live in their hearts and urged everyone to celebrate his life and legacy.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law's tweet

Presumably, Sushant performed the entire song in one shot. Such was his craft. He elevated the standards of Hindi film industry and has immortalized himself with his work. He will live in our hearts forever and we will always celebrate his life and legacy. https://t.co/8VXIW5C0yi — vishal kirti (@vikirti) July 10, 2020

As he posted this tweet, a lot of fans showed their love and support for the late actor in the thread of his tweet. Many fans mourned the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. One user wrote, that even though they never met Sushant personally, his untimely demise has shaken their soul, mind, and heart and they still can’t believe that he is not there. See some of the comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law’s post here.

We are just ordinary people never met sushant but his going has shaken are soul,mind n heart.Still cant believe he is not there.He rightly said that make life so great that its story is worth saying.Strenght to https://t.co/LoYiQU5AhX in peace sushant. — Samira bootwala (@BootwalaSamira) July 10, 2020

Hi Kirti , I saw a video yesterday where Subramanian Swamy has backed the demand for CBI Inquiry in SSR death , i would request you guys as a family to give your consent specially his father should give his consent to swamy and his lawyer so they can do the needful ... — M T (@mansit26nov) July 11, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on Disney + Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The movie will be available for both the subscribers and non-subscribers of the OTT platform as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra who will be making his directorial debut. Dil Bechara's cast features Sushant Singh Rajput along with Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. It is based on John Green’s popular novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted for a film with the same name in Hollywood.

Promo Image Credit: A still from Dil Bechara's title track and Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

