Did Sushant Singh Rajput Watch 'Dil Bechara'? Mukesh Chhabra Gives An Emotional Answer

Casting director turned film director Mukesh Chhabra is gearing up for the release of his film Dil Bechara. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Mukesh was asked whether late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who stars in Dil Bechara has seen the film or not. When this question popped up, the Dil Bechara director gave an emotional answer.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Maharashtra Home Minister Says 'no Need' For CBI Probe

Mukesh Chhabra reveals whether SSR had seen ‘Dil Bechara’

Since Dil Bechara’s release is just around the corner, director Mukesh Chhabra recently talked about the film in a Q&A session on Twitter. During the Q&A session, Mukesh Chhabra was asked whether Sushant Singh Rajput had seen the film. When posed with this question, Chhabra gave an answer that made many fans emotional on social media. He replied, “During the dubbing session he had seen the film”. He further added that he is disappointed that Sushant could not see the film’s final cut.

Mukesh Chhabra also revealed that he is not sure how he is supposed to feel about this situation. He explained Dil Bechara is his first film and that should be a happy moment but he cannot celebrate since the film’s lead actor and his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput died. Take a look at Mukesh Chhabra’s tweet here.

डबिंग के दौरान उसने पूरी फिल्म देखी थी. दुःख इस बात का है कि वह फ़ाइनल फिल्म नहीं देख पाया. 😔😔 मेरी पहली फिल्म है लेकिन समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि खुश होऊं या दुखी. अपनी फिलिंग समझ में नहीं आ रही है. #Raghuvarta https://t.co/O6JmcBSLsG — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 17, 2020

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Record Statement Of Actor's Psychiatrist

The moment Mukesh Chhabra tweeted out his response, fans immediately started reaching out to him in the comments. Some fans showed their support to him in this difficult time while others demanded Dil Bechara to be released in theatres. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

Can i request u sir .when we will have to justice for ssr than u can release movie on theater. — Rashmi Gupta (@RashmiG18459395) July 17, 2020

Sir plzz🙏 I pray if this film can be released on big screens.. best wishes fr this one n all your future ventures #DilBechara — Swati Bhattacharya (@Jishnusc) July 17, 2020

We can understand your feelings at now — VIVEK SHIVHARE (@VivekShivhare_) July 17, 2020

Oh dear 💔 — Adi_Reddy ⚕️ (@dr_adireddy) July 17, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara is releasing Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Along with Rajput, the film also stars actor Sanjana Sanghi. Actor Saif Ali Khan is also making a guest appearance in the film. Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is based on American author John Green’s best-selling novel The Fault In Our Stars.

Bollywood and fans are still mourning the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kai Po Che! actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Since then fans have been demanding a CBI investigation and also debating about nepotism online.

Also read | Kushal Tandon On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I Don’t Know What Was Going In His Mind'

Also read | Sanjana Sanghi Shares Melancholy BTS Video Dancing With Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.