Sanjana Sanghi Shares Favourite Behind-the-scenes Moment With Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sanjana Sanghi recently took to her Instagram to share her favourite behind-the-scenes moment from the movie Dil Bechara. In this picture, she is seen looking at the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the duo sports a wide smile. Both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are seen in their character costumes on the sets of Dil Bechara.

Sanjana Sanghi also revealed why this BTS is her favourite. She wrote, “Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh,

Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh?- Taare Gin 🎵 🎧 ,Dil Bechara🖊 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @arrahman

• One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph.• “Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi!” Take a look at this adorable picture.

Sanjana Sanghi shared some unseen memories from Dil Bechara sets

Since the past few days, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana has been sharing heartfelt notes and memories of her and Sushant from the sets of Dil Bechara. In the recent past, Sanjana Sanghi shared some unseen memories from Dil Bechara sets as they completed two years since they began shooting for the film. Remembering her co-star, Sanghi wrote, "Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur". [sic]

Sanjana Sanghi also mentioned that since the day she started shooting for this movie, her life changed. She also thanked everyone for showering immense love on the Dil Bechara trailer. Take a look at her post.

About Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. Dil Bechara is the official remake of the critically acclaimed film, The Fault In Our Stars.

