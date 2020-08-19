Cousin Vs Cousin In NCP: Rohit Rebuts Parth Pawar's Celebration Of CBI Probe For Sushant

NCP leader Rohit Pawar on Wednesday broke his silence on his cousin Parth Pawar’s tweet in support of the Supreme Court’s massive verdict, directing a CBI investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Following the announcement of the verdict, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth had tweeted 'Satyameva Jayate' roughly meaning 'Truth has won'.

सत्यमेव जयते! — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) August 19, 2020

When reporters sought his cousin Rohit Pawar’s response on the tweet, he said, “I do not know what Parth tweeted and why he did so, but we are proud of the Mumbai police and we trust them."

READ | Sharad Pawar's Kin Parth First To Celebrate CBI Probe In Sushant Case; MVA Rift Resurfaces

Contrasting stand within MVA

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court gave its nod for a CBI probe in the Sushant’s death case and directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate in the investigation. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

Parth’s positive response to the SC verdict made it seem that the differences in Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have again surfaced. It came in sharp contrast to Maharashtra government's stance on the matter, as it opposed a CBI probe and wanted the case to be with Mumbai Police, even going to an extent of ‘slandering and threatening’ Sushant's family.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement As SC Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Case; Makes Big U-turn

Sharad Pawar called Parth 'immature'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier mocked his own grand-nephew Parth Pawar for his demand to refer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI. Stating that he doesn't give any importance to the statements made by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Sharad Pawar termed him as "immature". Asserting that he knows Mumbai Police for the last 50 years, Pawar affirmed full faith in the probe conducted by the former. Unfortunately for the NCP chief, his faith appears to have been misplaced and his opinion, contrived.

READ | Fadnavis Opines On Feud Between Sharad Pawar & Parth Over CBI Probe In Sushant Death Case

READ | Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Issues 1st Remark On CBI Probe In Sushant Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.